Barnsley: Reds will bounce back from Reading defeat, says Marc Roberts

Defender Marc Roberts believes Barnsley will bounce straight back after tasting home defeat for the first time in the league this season.

Despite a valiant second-half fight back on Saturday, Paul Heckingbottom’s Reds went down 2-1 against a resolute Reading side – ending a seven-match unbeaten run at Oakwell.

And Roberts said: “We started sloppily and we weren’t at the races in the first 20 minutes.

“We did get better but the damage was done by then and we’re disappointed to lose our home record.

“It’s a mark of how far we’ve come that we’re disappointed to lose to a team like Reading and I know we’ll bounce back.

“We knew they were going to put a lot of men behind the ball and they did pay us a lot of respect in that sense.

“We had a lot of chances in the final third and I think we need to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.

“We had some really good chances even though we were the losing team and we just have to pick ourselves up from that. The fans appreciated the shift we put in at the end but I still apologise that it wasn’t enough for the three points or even one.”

Roberts is hopeful the team can get themselves back up after leaving everything on the field on Saturday and move forward.

And the defender is certain manager Heckingbottom will already be devising a strategy to help the team improve.

He added: “It’s done now so we’re just got to put it behind us and move on to the next game.

“We’ve just got to push on, work harder as a team and I’m sure Hecky will be working on a plan. The next game comes around next week so we just have to focus on that now.

“We’re always looking to improve - even after we beat teams 4-0, we look at points we can improve on.

“After every game we look on things to work on, they’ll probably be a few more after that but I’m sure we’ll be a better team for it.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Barnsley: Reds will bounce back from Reading defeat, says Marc Roberts Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...