Barnsley: New boy Adam Jackson wants to keep Reds on upward curve

Defender Adam Jackson wants to keep the momentum going at Barnsley following his move to Oakwell.

The centre-back joined from Premier League club Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday as a replacement for Alfie Mawson.

Jackson jumped at the chance to play Championship football for the first time after spending last year on loan at Hartlepool United, while Boro were being promoted to the top tier.

He impressed during his loan spell in at the League Two club, scooping their Young Player of the Year Award.

The 22-year-old singled out the Reds’ remarkable run over the past nine months as the reason behind his move.

“I had the opportunity to come here and I grabbed it with both hands,” said Jackson.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get started.

“The club’s been doing really well in the last six to nine months in particular so I just want to keep that going.

“The rise here has just been amazing. It’s a great set up here with the players, the staff and the manager.”

With the international break, all of the Reds’ new signings have just under two weeks to bed into the side before a trip across the Pennines to face Preston.

The central defensive options were looking quite thin before Jackson’s arrival.

Mawson’s big-money move to the top tier coupled with the Reds being unable to recall Lewin Nyatanga from his loan deal at Northampton left Paul Heckingbottom with just three senior centre-backs in Marc Roberts, Angus MacDonald and Jack Cowgill.

But Jackson believes he can slot straight in and he thinks the break will help him do that.

“I’m fortunate that it’s fallen at a good time,” added Jackson.

“I’m fit and ready to go. I’ve got 10 or so days to get training, get to know the lads and to fit in here.

“There’s a great set of lads here, all a relatively young age so I should be able to adapt quickly.

“When I spoke to Paul he said there’s a way he wants to play and he hopes I can fit in with that style.”

“He’s going to try and get me adapted to his style of play quickly and we’ll go from there.

“First things first, it’s about clean sheets and defending but the way the team play it’s also about pressing early and winning the ball back quickly.”