Leeds Rhinos 64 Doncaster RLFC 28 - Proud effort by brave Dons in Challenge Cup

The brave Dons produced a remarkable second half effort to put the wind up the might of Super League giants Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup last night.

Gary Thornton’s side suffered their expected defeat at Headingley but the 64-28 scoreline was much close than most could have imagined.

Even more unpredictable was the second 40 minutes when the Dons outscored their mighty hosts 24-20, leaving an albeit weakened Rhinos outfit blushing.

And there can be plenty of pride taken in leaving Headingley having posted 28 points on the board. Only Castleford Tigers have scored more against Leeds so far this season.

Even with plenty of first choice players rested, Leeds were always likely to be too strong for the Dons.

And a one-sided first half meant there was never any real chance of a Doncaster upset.

The scoring began three minutes in and Leeds led 44-4 at the break.

A total of 12 tries were ran in by the Rhinos with teenage full back Jack Walker scored a hat trick in the first half on his debut for the club.

The Dons got off the mark after falling 22-0 down, with scrum half Kieran Cross dummying over after Mark Castle made good ground.

Though Leeds scored first in the second, the Dons hit back through ex-Leeds player Ryan Wright with full back Tom Carr adding the extras.

Louis Sheriff was next over for the Dons before Jordan Howden and Cross combined to sent Charlie Martin over.

Kyle Kesik grounded the Dons’ fifth try with Sheriff adding his second four minutes from time in a gallant effort from the League 1 promotion chasers.

Leeds Rhinos: Walker, Handley, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Galloway, Lilley, Garbutt, Singleton, Walters, Cuthbertson. Substitutes: Ormondroyd, Baldwinson, Oledzki, Hallas.

Doncaster: Carr, Doherty, Jones-Bishop, Tali, Sheriff, Howden, Cross, Castle, Kesik, Braham, England, Martin, Muranka. Substitutes: Wright, Aizue, Hedges, Scott.

Referee: Chris Campbell (RFL).