Young Elder excited by Barnsley loan opportunity

Loanee Callum Elder jumped at the chance to join Barnsley.

The young left-back joined Oakwell as cover for the injured Aidy White, who suffered a recurrence of his problematic pelvic injury last month.

The player, on loan from Premier League champions Leicester City, has impressed already in the Championship - during a spell at Brentford.

The 22-year-old literally packed up his things at Griffin Park and moved up to Yorkshire on deadline day and in moving to the Reds, Elder joined fellow Fox Matty James at the club.

“It came about really quickly because I spent the first six months of the season at Brentford,” revealed Elder, who played six games during his stint in London.

“However, it’s great to be up here and I am really looking forward to what lies ahead. As a young player you want to get as much first team experience as possible, and I was lucky enough to do that being on loan at a range of clubs.

“Barnsley is now my next step and I am looking forward to trying to make an impact to help the lads finish the season strongly.

“It’s nice to be back with Matty. Aside from that it is great to see Matty back as he has had some injuries himself.

“Everyone at Leicester was excited to see him join Barnsley and get some games in. It will be great to link-up with him again.”

The full-back made his debut last weekend at home to Preston North End as the Reds’ defence kept their second clean sheet in three games.

Paul Heckingbottom plied his trade in the same position as Elder as a player. And the Australian believes working closely with Heckingbottom can only enhance his career.

He added: “What better advice to get than the manager playing the same position as you.

“I will definitely be looking to gain all the knowledge and experience I can to help improve my own game.”