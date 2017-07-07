WATCH: Richard Stearman is convinced Sheffield United will punch their weight in Championship

Richard Stearman thinks Sheffield United can prove a force to be reckoned with in the Championship after completing his move to Bramall Lane.

The centre-half, who signed a three year contract after leaving Fulham yesterday, predicted the momentum which catapulted Chris Wilder’s team to last season’s League One title will prove invaluable next term.

“The boys done great last year,” Stearman said. “From what I’ve heard about the gaffer and about the club, it was an easy sell. To be fair, he didn’t need to sell it to me. I already know how big the club is and how big the fan base is too.”

United paid a “substantial” undisclosed sum to secure Stearman’s services following talks with the Londoners’ board. The 29-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers where, in 2014, he helped them win promotion to the second tier.

“I was lucky enough to be a part of a team that got promotion from League One and the momentum can really carry you through, both in terms of the team and the city,” Stearman, whose presence does not signal the end of Wilder’s interest in Ethan Ebanks-Landell, continued. “The incredible fan base was one reason. I’ve been lucky enough to play here, against Sheffield United, quite a few times. I was really impressed with the ground and the infrastructure.”

“The manager was a really big pull for me,” Stearman added. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about him. We clicked straight away, you get a gut feeling about somebody.”

New signing Richard Stearman at Sheffield United's training complex. Pic credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Stearman, who has made 226 appearances at Championship level, is expected to feature during tomorrow’s friendly against Stocksbridge Park Steels. The match, at Bracken Moor, kicks-off at 3pm.

Manager Chris Wilder with Richard Stearman: Simon Bellis/Sportimage