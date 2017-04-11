VIDEO: John Marquis is best in League Two and wants Doncaster Rovers to prove they are too

He has been rated as the best in League Two and now John Marquis wants Doncaster Rovers to prove the same.

Marquis was named League Two player of the year at the EFL Awards in London on Sunday night, just 24 hours on from Rovers securing promotion back to League One.

While delighted Rovers have got over the line, the striker admitted he would be disappointed if they did not go on to win the title.

“We know we’ve got five games left and we really want to win this league,” he said.

“Our aim at the start of the season was to win promotion but when you put yourself in the position we have, you really want to win the league.

“It’s been a good season for me personally and I just want to finish it off by winning the title.”

Marquis sits on 26 goals for the season, the highest total for a Rovers player in 51 years.

His exploits saw him beat competition from team mate James Coppinger plus Luton Town’s Danny Hylton to win the award on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old thanked boss Darren Ferguson - who was named EFL Manager of the Year - for his faith over the season.

Ferguson said Marquis was probably his best signing in his ten years as a manager.

He said: “It’s a big statement from the manager because he has made some very good signings in his time.

“I can only thank him for signing me because he sold me a vision in the summer about where he wanted the club to go and how I would fit into that.

“He’s give me consistency in my game.

I’ve played almost every minute of every game and he gives me the belief to go and play my game.

“He believes in me on and off the pitch and hopefully I’ve repaid him on the pitch.

“I can’t thank him and the staff enough.”

Marquis also had plenty of praise for his team mates.

He said: “I’ve played in a team that is doing really well, winning a lot, creating me lots of chances.

“It is a centre forward’s dream playing with the players I’ve got behind me, giving me the chances. It’s down to me to take them.

“It’s been a fantastic season and I can’t express how much I’ve enjoyed it personally.

“So far I’ve scored enough to take us over the line for promotion and it’s now about trying to win the league.”

The awards night saw promotion celebrations for Rovers stretched across the entire weekend. The squad celebrated in Doncaster town centre on Saturday night.

Marquis said: “Everyone is happy. Yesterday we had good celebrations and we enjoyed the evening as a team.”

Also on the awards night, club captain Andy Butler was named PFA Player of the Year while super fan Paul Mayfield won the EFL Supporter of the Year award.