Transfer news: Doncaster Rovers will not make January move for Jai Quitongo

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson remains an admirer of Greenock Morton striker Jai Quitongo - but will not be making another move for the teenager in this transfer window.

Rovers had a bid for the 19-year-old - thought to be in the region of £100,000 - knocked back by the Scottish Championship outfit last summer.

West Ham, Crystal Palace, Swansea City, Hull City, Aston Villa, Wigan and Hearts have since been linked with the Scotland Under-21 star.

Quitongo, who is out of contract at the end of this season, underwent surgery on a knee injury last week and Rovers have since signed Alfie May from Hythe Town.

“At the time we felt he was going to cost us quite a bit of money,” Ferguson told the Free Press.

“At the time we felt he had real potential, which he has. But the boy wasn’t keen on coming down to England.

“We’ve looked elsewhere really.

“Would we go back in for him? Certainly not in this window. We’ll have to see.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s gone in this window because there’s quite a lot of clubs looking at him.

“I think when you’ve got an opportunity as we did, you have to take him then.

“It’s through no fault of our own, just the boy decided he was a bit young to come all the way down to England.”