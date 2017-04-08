THEY'VE DONE IT: Doncaster Rovers promoted to League One after 1-0 win over Mansfield Town

Doncaster Rovers are heading back to League One after securing promotion with victory over near-neighbours Mansfield Town.

Tommy Rowe's second half header broke the deadlock in a tight game and was enough to earn Rovers a quick exit from the bottom tier.

Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town

It had been a slog of a game for Rovers against stubborn Mansfield.

While scorelines elsewhere suggested they would be heading up regardless, some nerves remained among a bumper crowd at the Keepmoat.

But they were settled in the 74th minute when Rowe powered home a header.

The final whistle brought a pitch invasion as celebrations began.

Darren Ferguson had kept faith with the side which thrashed Grimsby Town the previous week.

Rovers arguably should have been in front just six minutes in. Gary McSheffrey swung in a dangerous free kick and John Marquis flicked a header on goal but straight at Jake Kean.

The Mansfield keeper had to scramble back to prevent Ian Lawlor's goal kick from rolling through to Andy Williams.

With Rovers struggling for fluidity, they switched from a 4-4-2 diamond to a 3-4-1-2 with Niall Mason moving into midfield and McSheffrey sitting off the two strikers.

They did begin to see more of the ball but struggled to craft much of real note in the opposition half.

Rovers should have edged in front just after the half hour mark however. Luke McCullough slid a pass into Tommy Rowe who took far too long to get his shot away and saw it charged down with the ball eventually scrambled clear.

Mansfield's struggled to produce clear efforts on the goal but nevertheless threatened. One dangerous free kick forced Lawlor to punch clear.

Rovers continued to plug away after the break but continued to struggle for clear openings.

Rowe flicked a header just past the near post in the closest opportunity early in the second half.

Ferguson threw on James Coppinger and Alfie May to inject energy into Rovers' play and it produced the good as they swarmed forward with increasing regularity.

Rovers were pushing and pushing but struggling to find the breakthrough.

Coppinger drew a fine save from Kean with a powerful effort while May's follow-up was deflected out for a corner.

Rowe was denied with a low piledriver from 25 yards as Kean tipped the ball around the post.

But from the subsequent corner, the deadlock was broken.

Coppinger whipped his corner on and Rowe powered a header into the far post to truly bring the Keepmoat crowd to life.

Mansfield almost equalised immediately and took a timely header from Mathieu Baudry to keep out Danny Rose's hooked effort.

Rovers did have the ball in the back of the net again when Marquis smashed home from close range but he was flagged offside.

Mansfield pushed hard for an equaliser in the later stages but could not break through.

And the final whistle brought scenes of delerium as Rovers' one-year stay in League Two was brought to an end.