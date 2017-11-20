solid show pleases boss

Darren Ferguson was delighted with the resilience his Doncaster Rovers side showed in the goalless draw with Fleetwood Town.

Rovers became the first side this season to prevent Fleetwood scoring on home soil as they earned a creditable draw in a game they could easily have won.

While not setting up to defend, Ferguson said his players should take plenty of positives from the performance.

“You want to win every game,” Ferguson said. “Everyone knows me, I’ve never ever played a game not to win it.

“But if you’re not going to win it, you make sure you don’t lose it.

“In the end, I thought we were going to nick one and we looked quite strong on the counterattack.

“John Marquis led the line brilliantly I felt again and Tommy Rowe and James Coppinger were finding pockets of space.

“It was a solid performance but we’ve just got to try to score more goals because I’m not a lover of 0-0s.

“If you’re going to get one, I suppose Fleetwood is not a bad place to do it.”

Ferguson explained he faced a tough decision to leave both Craig Alcock and Alfie Beestin out of his matchday squad entirely.

Both are in contention to return to the 18 for tomorrow night’s trip to Wigan Athletic as Ferguson looks to freshen up his squad.

He said: “I felt I needed to go with Niall Mason and Tyler Garratt - Garratt with his left foot at left centre half and wing back and Niall can play virtually any where.

“It was nothing that Craig had done wrong.

“That was a hard one because I’ve known Craig a long time. To leave him out of the squad was a tough call.”