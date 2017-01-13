Sheffield Wednesday: Supporters react to signing of Sam Winnall

Sheffield Wednesday have strengthened their attacking ranks with the capture of forward Sam Winnall from Barnsley.

Writer George Smith went to Hillsborough to get Owls fans thoughts on his arrival and ask where else Wednesday need to strengthen in the transfer window:

Jordan Smith, 24, believes Winnall is a great addition and will put an end to Wednesday’s goalscoring issues.

“My mate’s a Barnsley fan so I’ve heard he is a quality striker," said Smith, who hails from Rotherham.

“He should score goals. I don’t see why not because he’s been scoring them for Barnsley. I just hope Carlos plays him in the right position.”

Wednesday have also been heavily linked with a move for fellow Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane.

“I can’t see that one happening," said Smith. “I heard the speculation about Winnall, but that’s it.

“I think Hourihane is more likely to go to a bigger club than us.

"I know we’re a big club, but I think he’s more likely to go to a club that’s pushing for the Premiership. I think that would be the place you’d see him go to.”

Smith still thinks Wednesday should sign another midfield.

He said: “I’ve been saying this all along. We need a good, old, holding midfielder.

“We need someone tough but the question is who’s out there that we can bring in?

He is content with the team's progress so far this season. Wednesday head into tomorrow's Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town sitting in sixth position.

“I’m happy where we are," said Smith. "In my mind, I believe we can push as long as we get the team into gear.

“I went to the Barnsley game back in December and we were playing a lot of it in the air, and I was like, ‘Are we going to be doing this all season?’

“But now Christmas is over and done with and the time between now and the end of the season, I think this is the time for them to knuckle down and get wins.”

Owls supporter Alan Kenny is convinced Winnall will prove to be shrewd piece of business by Wednesday.

Kenny said: “I think it will be a very good signing, especially if we’ve got him at a decent price. He’ll be a good asset because we’re not scoring enough at the moment."

The 55-year-old hopes Hourihane will join Winnall at Hillsborough.

“We’ve got a lot of midfielders as it is”, he said. "We’ve got Barry Bannan in there and David Jones.

“But I think if he can put a good tackle in then he’ll be alright because that’s what we’re lacking in midfield. I know we’ve got Sam Hutchinson, who’s been fantastic, but I think we need someone else incase Sam gets injured.

"But I think he’s got the most assists in the Championship so it wouldn’t be a bad signing.”

Another Owls supporter, who wished not to be named, also hailed the arrival of Winnall.

"I think it will be a great signing,” he said. “Winnall brings something different to what we have already got - a bit of pace and he’s certainly good in the air from what I’ve seen of him.”

“So, yes, I’m very happy about that.

“He will score goals if he gets the chance. The problem we have at the moment is that we aren’t creating chances from midfield for the strikers to score.

“But if they do, I have every reason to believe that he will score goals, definitely.”