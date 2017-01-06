Sheffield Wednesday eye Rotherham United striker Danny Ward

Sheffield Wednesday are among a number of Championship clubs eyeing a January transfer window swoop for Rotherham United hitman Danny Ward.

Ward has scored nine goals this season for the division’s bottom side and there has been a flood of enquiries about the 25-year-old striker.

The Star understands Wednesday have expressed an interest, along with Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town, although the Owls have yet to make a concrete bid.

One club have already submitted an offer, which has been rejected, and Rotherham are braced for more.

Wednesday are in a play-off spot but haven’t been prolific scorers this season and are seeking to boost their firepower.

With their player having so many suitors, Rotherham are in a powerful bargaining position and won’t consider selling their prized asset unless the money on offer is simply too good to turn down.

Ward is out of contract in the summer but it is believed there may be an option in the club’s favour to extend his deal for a further 12 months.

That would strengthen the Millers’ hand even further as they could keep him for their relegation battle until the end of the season and still demand a big fee for him then.

“There is a lot of interest in him,” Rotherham caretaker boss Paul Warne confirmed.

“To be honest, unless it’s wonder money, I’m not going to sell him, and I’ve told him that as well. The chairman (Tony Stewart) has said it’s my decision.”

The club haven’t publicly put a price on Ward’s head and will wait to see what bids emerge.

The centre-forward, who can also operate on the wing, joined the Millers from Huddersfield in January 2015 for an undisclosed fee and sources in West Yorkshire say the Terriers would benefit from a sell-on clause if there is a sale.

Ward struggled for goals at first after arriving at New York Stadium but has come good this campaign, adding a cutting edge to the pace, mobility and aerial prowess which have always caused problems for opposing sides.

He was a stand-out performer in the Hillsborough derby in March 2016 when Rotherham upset the odds during Neil Warnock’s spell in charge with a 1-0 derby victory.

Having put a back problem behind him, he has featured in every Millers match this campaign and is on course to better his previous best tally for a season of 10, set in 2013/14 when he was at the John Smith’s Stadium.

