Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United to avoid each other in first round of EFL Cup

There will be no Steel City derby in the first round of the newly-branded Carabao Cup after Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United were both seeded for the draw.

The Owls and the Blades are among 17 clubs handed seedings in the northern section, along with South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United and Barnsley.

It means in Friday's first round draw, they will be paired with one of 17 sides from either League Two or those which finished in the lower reaches of League One last term.

Both Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield are potential first round opponents for the quartet of South Yorkshire teams.

The draw will take place at 1pm on Friday.

Of the clubs relegated from the Premier League, only Sunderland will enter at the first round stage. Hull City and Middlesbrough will enter the second round along with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition.

Both Sheffield clubs exited the competition at the first round stage last season. Wednesday endured a surprise 2-1 defeat at Cambridge United while the Blades were beaten 2-1 at home by Crewe Alexandra.

ROUND ONE SEEDINGS

North – Seeds

1. Barnsley

2. Blackburn Rovers

3. Bolton Wanderers

4. Bradford City

5. Burton Albion

6. Derby County

7. Fleetwood Town

8. Leeds United

9. Nottingham Forest

10. Preston North End

11. Rochdale

12. Rotherham United

13. Scunthorpe United

14. Sheffield United

15. Sheffield Wednesday

16. Sunderland

17. Wigan Athletic

North – Non-Seeds

18. Accrington Stanley

19. Blackpool

20. Bury

21. Carlisle United

22. Chesterfield

23. Coventry City

24. Crewe Alexandra

25. Doncaster Rovers

26. Grimsby Town

27. Lincoln City

28. Mansfield Town

29. Morecambe

30. Notts County

31. Oldham Athletic

32. Port Vale

33. Shrewsbury Town

34. Walsall

South – Seeds

1. Aston Villa

2. Birmingham City

3. Brentford

4. Bristol City

5. Bristol Rovers

6. Cardiff City

7. Charlton Athletic

8. Fulham

9. Ipswich Town

10. Millwall

11. Milton Keynes Dons

12. Norwich City

13. Oxford United

14. Peterborough United

15. Queens Park Rangers

16. Reading

17. Southend United

18. Wolverhampton Wanderers

South – Non-Seeds

19. AFC Wimbledon

20. Barnet

21. Cambridge United

22. Cheltenham Town

23. Colchester United

24. Crawley Town

25. Exeter City

26. Forest Green Rovers

27. Gillingham

28. Luton Town

29. Newport County

30. Northampton Town

31. Plymouth Argyle

32. Portsmouth

33. Stevenage

34. Swindon Town

35. Wycombe Wanderers

36. Yeovil Town

The draw will be able to watch live on various channels including EFL’s new live streaming platform, iFollow, on Facebook via the Carabao Cup and Carabao UK pages and SkySports.com.