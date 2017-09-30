Sheffield United: ‘Winning the derby was good, but beating Wolves was even more important’

Cameron Carter-Vickers says Sheffield United will enter this afternoon’s game at Nottingham Forest “full of confidence” after proving an important point by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

Despite acknowledging that winning the Steel City derby 72 hours earlier had been a more eye-catching result, the centre-half insisted Wednesday’s victory proved Chris Wilder’s side possess the right mind-set to impress at Championship level.

“Every game is a tough game at this level,” Carter-Vickers said. “The atmosphere there (at Hillsborough) was brilliant and so everything took care of itself. But to get that win, and then go out and do it again, I thought was excellent. All of the lads can perform and be full of confidence.”

Carter-Vickers has made three appearances since arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and, after featuring against both Sheffield Wednesday and the Wolves, travels to the City Ground hoping to make his third straight start.

United climbed to second in the table after beating the visitors from Molineux; two points behind leaders Cardiff City.

“I’ve not played too many professional games and so, to be involved (at Sheffield Wednesday) was brilliant for me.” Carter-Vickers said. “I wasn’t bothered by the occasion, in fact I enjoyed it.

Cameron Carter-Vickers says his team mates are in confident mood: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“The first time I got an inkling I would be involved was on the Thursday, when we really began working on team shape. That’s when you tend to know.

“To get thrown in was brilliant and to get the result was even better. But, more so than that, we showed then that we could put all that behind us by going out and doing it again.”