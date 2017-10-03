Sheffield United: Will David Brooks profit from Wales World Cup injury blow?

Sheffield United’s David Brooks could be in line to make his senior debut for Wales during Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia after Gareth Bale, the undisputed star of Chris Coleman’s squad, was ruled-out of the match through injury.

Bale, who will also miss next week’s Group D tie with the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff, withdrew from the visit to Tblisi after being diagnosed with a calf problem.

With Coleman expected to task Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn with the job of replacing the Real Madrid forward, Brooks could emerge as the 47-year-old’s first-choice option from the bench should Wales need to bolster their attack during a match which could decide whether they qualify for Russia 2018. “The Football Association of Wales can confirm that Gareth Bale will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Republic of Ireland,” the Football Association of Wales confirmed in a statement last night. “Bale - who missed Real Madrid’s game against Espanyol on Sunday - arrived with the rest of the Wales squad on Sunday and attended Monday’s annual FAW Awards dinner at the team headquarters in Cardiff.

“But following dialogue with Real Madrid, Bale was sent for a scan and results confirmed that he wouldn’t be fit to feature.”

Brooks, aged 20, was called-up by Wales despite making only 15 appearances for Chris Wilder’s side.