Sheffield United: Why Chris Wilder thinks his promotion challenging team can last the pace

Sheffield United demonstrated they have the strength of character required to maintain their form this season, manager Chris Wilder claimed, after insisting their victory over Hull City proved a very important point.

United entered the meeting with Leonid Slutsky’s side only four days after losing to Queens Park Rangers following what Wilder later described as a sub-standard display.

But he was delighted with their response during last weekend’s 4-1 rout of City, particularly given the fact the visitors led at the break.

“We showed exactly what we were about, especially coming in off a loss,” Wilder said. “We showed belief in the system and belief in each other. We showed belief in our way of playing and created chances. We did that and we defended when we had to.”

Leon Clarke scored all four goals as United, who entered the international break second in the Championship table, underlined their superiority with a scintillating second-half display. The result moved them to within two points of leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers after 16 games and eight ahead of seventh-placed Derby County.

United return to action with a trip to Burton Albion later this month before hosting Fulham and Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United's manager Chris Wilder

“We needed a big performance, especially going into the break, and all credit to the boys,” Wilder said. “They’ve shown what they are all about, in my eyes anyway. Now we’ve got to keep that going through an important period, keep trying to drive it forward.”