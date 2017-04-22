Sheffield United: What does Simon Moore believe speaks volumes about Chris Wilder’s squad?

Simon Moore has claimed Sheffield United’s performances since securing promotion highlight the depth of character within Chris Wilder’s squad.

The former Cardiff City goalkeeper, who earlier this week was named in the PFA’s League One team of the year, revealed his colleagues are still setting themselves targets despite guaranteeing a top two finish a fortnight ago.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

United, who were crowned champions 24 hours after beating Port Vale on Good Friday, celebrated that achievement by dispatching Bradford City 3-0.

“Those weren’t two teams who were just drifting either,” Moore said. “Port Vale are fighting for their lives so going there was never going to be easy. The first-half against Bradford, who were fourth at the time and fighting for the play-offs, was incredible. I think that just goes to show how organised the gaffer has got everybody and the character he’s managed to bring in.”

“There’s always something to play for, always something you can aim for,” he added. “Seasons like this don’t come around very often. It’s important that we take it all in. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind really.

“A lot of teams would have thought ‘that’s it, we’re up.’ But we have kept on putting performances in. To go to Port Vale and beat them 3-0, then to do the same against Bradford City, it just shows what this club is all about.”

Simon Moore has impressed this season. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United play the penultimate match of the season against MK Dons this afternoon. Robbie Neilson’s side are 12th but overcame play-off contenders Southend last time out.

Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Kieron Freeman and Mark Duffy are all expected to feature after also being recognised by the PFA. Moore, who joined United in August, dedicated his award to a defensive unit which has kept 16 clean sheets in the competition so far this term.

“The lads in front of me have been brilliant,” he said. “That’s been huge. The relationship I’ve had with the boys in front of me has been something else. Really, it’s been the key.

“It’s a great honour to be recognised by your fellow professionals. It’s something I’ve very proud of. But, to be honest, you could have picked any number of the boys this season. The lads have been superb. It just caps off an unbelievable season really.”