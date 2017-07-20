Sheffield United: What does Chris Basham believe is Bramall Lane’s best piece of business this summer?

Chris Basham thinks Sheffield United’s decision to award manager Chris Wilder an improved contract is the club’s best piece of business this summer.

Basham, a member of the squad that won promotion last season, was speaking after signing his own new deal at Bramall Lane.

Although Wilder confirmed he had reached an agreement, “in principle”, with co-owners Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed last month, Basham is looking forward to hearing the paperwork has been officially ratified.

“I think it’s important for the fans and the football club because he (Wilder) has not taken the mick at all,” the midfielder said. “He’s kept everyone on the straight and narrow.

“He’s told everyone the truth. He can be harsh when he needs to be harsh but he’s not had to do that too often. Being honest, he’s been a breath of fresh air for this football club and it’s great to have him, Knilly (assistant manager Alan Knill) and all the rest of his staff around. He’s a Blade himself and I think he’ll be delighted to stay at this club too.”

Together with Billy Sharp and Paul Coutts, Basham, aged 28, committed his own future to United until at least 2019 earlier this week. Kieron Freeman has accepted a three year contract.

Chris Wilder has agreed to stay at Bramall Lane: Lynne Cameron/Sportimage

“It never came into my mind to look anywhere else and that’s the same for the other boys too. We all talk to each other, we were all desperate to stay.

“It’s my fourth year now and hopefully I’ll get past 150 games in the next few I play. This club has been massively in my heart. You want to fight for every opportunity you get to represent this shirt.”