Search

Sheffield United: Striker faces race against time ahead of MK Dons clash

James Hanson hopes to face MK Dons: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

James Hanson hopes to face MK Dons: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

0
Have your say

James Hanson is facing a race against time to be declared fit for Saturday’s game against MK Dons, Chris Wilder has revealed.

The centre-forward has missed Sheffield United’s last two games, including Monday’s victory over his former club Bradford City, after being diagnosed with a calf problem.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Speaking at the League One champions’ training complex this morning, Wilder said: “We’re just waiting on Hans. It’s been a slow one and a disappointing one for him, missing the game against his old club on Monday. If he’s right, he’ll be involved. If he’s not, then we’ll look to Chesterfield (next weekend).”

United travel to Stadium mk unbeaten in 15 outings and hoping to record a sixth successive win after beating City 3-0. Defender Jack O’Connell suffered a suspected dead leg during that game but, after being examined by Bramall Lane’s medical department, Wilder expects him to make the journey south.

“We had a couple of issues,” the United manager continued. “Jack had a dead leg and then, right at the end, is running about like a lunatic. There was one crunching tackle, right at the end, from him which really summed-up what the team is about.”

Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell during the pitch invasion after the Sky Bet League One match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell during the pitch invasion after the Sky Bet League One match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.