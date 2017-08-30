Sheffield United: Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino bigged-up The Blades, reveals Cameron Carter-Vickers

Cameron Carter-Vickers has revealed how a personal recommendation from Mauricio Pochettino paved the way for his move to Sheffield United.

The centre-half joined Chris Wilder’s side on a season long loan last week and is expected to make his debut against Sunderland next month.

Wilder outlined his respect for Spurs’ methods when the agreement was announced on Friday and, speaking at Bramall Lane last night, Carter-Vickers’ the respect is mutual.

“He (Pochettino) told me this was a really good opportunity at a good club, a big club, and a club he believes plays football in the right way,” the 19-year-old said. “A club with the right work ethic. He’s a great manager and so when he tells you things like that, you trust him.”

Pochettino, whose team faced United in the EFL Cup semi-finals three seasons ago, handed Carter-Vickers his senior debut after being impressed by the teenager’s performances at academy level. Indeed Pochettino handed him a new long-term contract before sanctioning the move to South Yorkshire.

“On a personal level, I just want to do well for the club, play games and help us win matches,” Carter-Vickers said, after watching Saturday’s 3-1 win over Derby County from the bench. “The atmosphere was something else, the crowd was brilliant and you can see it’s a really competitive division. Obviously, you’d rather be playing but it was really useful to watch everything going on and making a note of what the team likes to do.

“Because I’ve been at Tottenham from so young, the environment here is a little bit different. It was good to see how things work on matchdays.”

With United hopeful of bringing in further reinforcements before tomorrow’s transfer deadline, Carter-Vickers could soon be joined at Bramall Lane by Jerome Sinclair after the centre-forward’s parent club Watford paved the way for him to depart on loan.

“We’re ready to go, ready to press the button if needed,” Wilder said. “We’ll be trying to get a few bits and pieces done and things are in place but you can never guarantee anything. We’ve seen in the past, when Danny (Lafferty) and Ethan (Ebanks-Landell) came in, things can happen right out of the blue.”

Despite being born in Southend, Carter-Vickers represents the USA at international level and will compete with the likes of Jake Wright, Chris Basham and Jack O’Connell for a place in United’s starting eleven.

“I know I’m going to have to perform well to get in there and stay in there,” he said. “But that’s exactly what I’m aiming to do and it’s what I’ve been brought in to do. That’s my job.”