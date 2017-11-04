Sheffield United's outstanding record against their Yorkshire rivals

Today’s 4-1 victory over Hull City means Sheffield United maintain their excellent record against their Yorkshire rivals.

The Blades are now unbeaten in their last 16 Yorkshire derbies in the league, having won 11 and drawn five of their most recent clashes.

The record goes back to November 2014, when they lost 1-0 against Barnsley.

United are also unbeaten in their six Yorkshire derbies under supporter and former player-turned-manager Chris Wilder. To date, they have won five and drawn one with Wilder at the helm.

It’s a record that will come as no surprise to many as the team continues to go from strength to strength under the Stocksbridge-born 50-year-old.

Additionally, today’s win means United have now won as many home games this season as they did the last time they were in the Championship, despite being just over one third of the way through this year’s competition.

The last time the club competed at this level, during the 2010/11 campaign, they registered seven home wins across the whole season.

The victory also ensures United have the league’s best home record this season with 21 points from a possible 24. To date, they’ve won seven of their eight matches at Bramall Lane.

What’s more, the Blades have now lost just one of their last 17 home matches in all competitions against Hull. That defeat came in their last meeting before this afternoon, which took place in December 2010.