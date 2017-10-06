Sheffield United: Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal will make David Brooks even better

Chris Wilder believes David Brooks will return to Sheffield United an even better player after training alongside the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey following his call-up for Wales.

Brooks, aged 20, could make his debut for Chris Coleman’s side during this evening’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia as The Dragons attempt to reach next year’s finals in Russia.

Wales' Gareth Bale passed on some of his knowledge to David Brooks before withdrawing through injury

Although injury means Bale will miss the Group D fixture in Tblisi and Monday’s clash with the Republic of Ireland, Wilder told The Star that observing both the Real Madrid forward and Arsenal midfielder Ramsey at close quarters should accelerate Brooks’ development.

“It will be brilliant for Brooko,” he said. “The experience that he’ll gain. I really respect their manager and I know quite a few people in their set-up who I know will look after him.

“It’s a club-style set-up, a little bit like Jack Charlton did with Ireland a few years ago, and they’ve had some fantastic results. So getting into the squad is no mean achievement.”

Brooks, a graduate of United’s Steelphalt Academy youth programme, only made his full league debut for Wilder’s team less than a month ago.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey is another international team mate

“Working alongside Chris and his staff will be great for Brooko,” the United manager added. “People ask us what we’ve done to bring him on but the biggest thing is what the players here have done for him. They’re the ones, with their drive and mentality, who have made the difference.”