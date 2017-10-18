Sheffield United: Reading receive selection boost ahead of Blades clash

Yann Kermorgant and Paul McShane could return to action for Reading against Sheffield United.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference earlier today, Jaap Stam confirmed the duo have both resumed training ahead of Saturday’s visit to Bramall Lane after missing last weekend’s win over Leeds due to injury.

Despite beating United’s Yorkshire rivals, Reading will make the journey north only two points above the relegation zone following a slow start to the new season. Chris Wilder’s team are third.