Sheffield United: Quina switch stalls

Domingos Quina’s proposed loan move to Sheffield United broke down before last night’s transfer deadline.
The West Ham youngster was reportedly scheduled to undergo a medical in South Yorkshire yesterday but talks between the two clubs are understood to have stalled during the closing stages of the window. Although the exact reason behind United’s decision to abort the deal remains unclear, manager Chris Wilder has previously stated that he will not process any agreement which guarantees a player first team football at Bramall Lane. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jamal Blackman, signed on loan from Spurs and Chelsea respectively, both agreed to compete for a starting place in United’s squad.
