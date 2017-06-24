Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder refuses to relax despite agreeing a new deal

Chris Wilder last night admitted he is still under pressure to deliver results, despite reaffirming his commitment to Bramall Lane.

As The Star first revealed, the Sheffield United manager told co-owners Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud he would be accepting their offer of a new contract earlier this week.

But, speaking at the League One champions’ training complex yesterday, Wilder insisted that does not mean he can afford to relax ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Citing Birmingham City’s decision to sack Gary Rowett in December, despite being seventh in the Championship at the time, the 49-year-old said: “I don’t think anyone can talk about 10 year plans. You can’t get carried away by talking or projects and stuff like that, it does my head in.

“You’ve got to win football matches and to try and improve the football club. We’ve got good owners who know what football is all about. For every manager who is given an opportunity to succeed, though, there’s a Gary Rowett. I think the owners are happy with what we’ve done and want to keep on doing that.”

Wilder signed a deal running until 2019 when he took charge 13 months ago. The former Northampton Town chief’s latest agreement, which is expected to be officially ratified shortly, is thought to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Sheffield United won promotion to the Championship last season

Acknowledging McCabe and Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed had been responsible for instigating the process following United’s promotion winning exploits, Wilder said: “If you work for a club that’s got good owners and they treat people in the right way then, if they want to extend my contract, then I’m obviously going to do that. It was never going to be the other way around, with me looking for an extension or whatever.

“Everybody realises football management is a precarious business. I never look too far ahead and what will be will be. I’ve got to win football matches.”

“It obviously has to go through a process of going in front of the board,” Wilder added. “But I’ve had talks with the chief executive who has been great. It was something I always thought would get done. There’s been a bit of negotiation, as it is, and I can totally understand that. But it was never a case of me going to them. I know some managers play the game and go banging on the chairman’s door if they’ve won four games on the bounce. I’m comfortable with the people I work with and, fair play to them, that’s what they did.”