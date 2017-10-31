Sheffield United: Leon Clarke commands the respect of everyone, including captain Billy Sharp

Billy Sharp believes discovering the respect he commands in Sheffield United’s dressing room has brought the best out of Leon Clarke.

But Sharp, who is expected to partner the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday centre-forward at Queens Park Rangers tonight, admits Clarke initially had to be convinced of his status after joining the club at the beginning of last season.

Speaking after Friday’s win over Leeds, which saw United climb to the top of the Championship, manager Chris Wilder claimed Clarke is playing the best football of a career which, until now, has largely failed to fulfil its potential.

Although Sharp also paid tribute to his team mate’s performances on the pitch since recovering from injury earlier this year, the United captain cited events off it as the catalyst for Clarke’s renaissance.

“I think the gaffer is just getting the best out of him,” Sharp said. “I have always said that he is a big character in the dressing room. He might not know or believe that, but I try and tell him that he is an influence in the dressing room and a lot of people look up to him and he is showing that with his performances on the pitch.”

Not only do Sharp’s words shed new light on Clarke’s contribution to United’s performances of late, they also discredit claims the two men endure a difficult relationship behind the scenes. Sharp, who scored 30 goals as Wilder’s team cruised to promotion last term, travels to London searching for his sixth of the season after hitting the target during the 2-1 win at Elland Road.

Chris Wilder takes his side to Loftus Road tonight: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Leon had a stop-start season last year, he had a couple of niggly injuries and I had four or five different partners,” Sharp said. “But towards the end of the season, we hit it off and he was the one scoring the majority of the goals. He has carried on this season. Everyone knows he’s a massive threat when he’s fit. He’s very physical and can score goals.”