Sheffield United: Kick-off time switched for Blues clash

Sheffield United’s home fixture against Birmingham City next month has been moved to an evening kick-off after being selected for live television broadcast.

The match, which takes place on Saturday 25 November, had been scheduled to start at 3pm but will now begin two-and-half hours later (5.30pm).

United have designated the game as a ‘Kids for a Quid’ fixture with juniors able to purchase tickets for £1 in all areas of the ground.