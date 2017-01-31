Sheffield United: Harry Chapman will return to Bramall Lane

Harry Chapman has rejoined Sheffield United on loan from Middlesbrough.

The England under-20 international’s agreement with the League One club was terminated when he injured an ankle during training last year.

But, following talks between Bramall Lane’s hierarchy and their counterparts at the Riverside, Chapman confirmed this evening he will return to South Yorkshire when his rehabilitation is complete.

The winger, aged 19, scored four goals in 11 appearances for Chris Wilder’s side before being ruled-out ahead of December’s FA Cup tie at Bolton Wanderers.