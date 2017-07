Sheffield United have signed Richard Stearman.

The defender, who spent last season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, arrives following a two year spell with Championship rivals Fulham.

Stearman, aged 29, started his career with Leicester City before joining the Londoners after making over 200 appearances for the Black Country club. He has been capped by England at under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-21 level.