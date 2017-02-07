Sheffield United: Duo are told to prepare for their debuts

Sheffield United could ring the changes against Peterborough this weekend as Chris Wilder attempts to guard against burn-out.

Wilder made the admission after hinting that Joe Riley and Jay O’Shea, signing on loan from Manchester United and Chesterfield respectively, were unfortunate not to make their debuts for the League One leaders last weekend.

Reflecting on the 4-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon, Wilder said: “Joe is really close to getting out there, he’s banging on the door, and Jay has really impressed everyone in training. They were both really unlucky not to get out there (against Wimbledon). We kept things pretty much the same and only made a couple of changes. But, if we’d had a game coming up on Tuesday, we might well have made more.”

United travel to Rovers three days after their visit to London Road and Wilder added: “You want to keep things as settled as possible but also fresh. It’s about trying to strike that balance and getting it right.”