Sheffield United: Does this team deserve more credit from opponents and critics alike?

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes his players deserve more credit for the quality of their football after complaining they have been labelled a one dimensional team.

United entered the international break third in the Championship table - only three points behind leaders Cardiff City - following wins over the likes of Derby County, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent weeks,

Although Wilder has himself talked-up the character and camaraderie of his squad, the 50-year-old, he said: “We’ve got a lot more going for us than that. Although those are really important qualities for us, and we’re pleased the lads have got them in abundance, they’ve produced some brilliant technical stuff too.

“I really do think that gets overlooked at times. It doesn’t bother us because the only people we’re concerned about pleasing is ourselves, others who work for the club and most importantly our fans. But, I tell you what, every point these lads have got, they’ve deserved.”

United, who also beat arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday towards the end of last month, return to action when Ipswich Town visit Bramall Lane on October 14. Their home fixture against Birmingham City, on November 25, now kicks-off at 5.30pm after being selected for live television broadcast.

“We’ve shown that we’ve got good players who should be playing at this level,” Wilder, who led United to the League One title last term, said. “We’ve been out of the division for a long while but these lads have shown they are capable of taking the step and performing. They’ve given some excellent teams, some proper clubs, real problems.”