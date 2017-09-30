Sheffield United: David Brooks is going nowhere, Chris Wilder says, after Wales’ World Cup call

Chris Wilder has insisted David Brooks will not be sold during the January transfer window following his international call-up by Wales.

The Sheffield United manager, speaking ahead of today’s visit to Nottingham Forest, warned Premier League clubs it would be a waste of time trying to sign the 20-year-old because he is happy at Bramall Lane.

“He won’t be going anywhere (in January),” Wilder insisted. “We’ve said that all along.

“We are building something here. There are always casualties along the way when you do that and, yes, we are already looking to January ourselves. But, like I say, we are building.”

Brooks is set to link-up with Chris Coleman’s squad next week ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland. United’s hand has been strengthened by an excellent run of form which means they travel to the City Ground second in the Championship table after winning six of their last seven league games.

Brooks, whose progress is being monitored by a number of top-flight clubs, has chosen to represent Wales despite playing for England at the Toulon Tournament earlier this summer.

Chris Wilder with the LG Performance of the Week award: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“He’s taken a bit of stick from some off the lads here but Ched (Evans) and Kieron (Freeman), who have also been involved with Wales, have been sticking up for him,” Wilder, who yesterday accepted the LG Performance of the Week Award following United’s win over Sheffield Wednesday, said. “We’ve got a little Welsh enclave here at the training ground now.”