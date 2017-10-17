Sheffield United: David Brooks agrees a new deal at Bramall Lane

David Brooks has signed a new contract with Sheffield United.

The 20-year-old is thought to have agreed the deal, which lasts until 2021, before last weekend’s victory over Ipswich Town before officially putting pen to paper earlier this evening.

Brooks only made his full league debut for Chris Wilder’s team when Norwich City visited Bramall Lane a month ago but, after terrorising Sheffield Wednesday during the recent Steel City derby at Hillsborough, has already emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents outside the Premier League.

United manager Chris Wilder, who confirmed Brook’s terms could be extended until 2022 “depending upon appearances,” said: “I’m delighted that David has yet again extended his contract - he’s been rewarded for an excellent start to the season.”

United hope this latest development will quash speculation that he could leave South Yorkshire when the transfer window reopens in January following reports, subsequently denied by senior figures at Goodison Park, that Everton were preparing a multi-million pound bid for his services during the close season.

Brooks has made rapid progress since graduating from United’s Steelphalt Academy last term and recently pledged his international allegiance to Wales after being called into Chris Coleman’s squad for the recent World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

Brooks represented England at the Toulon Tournament following United’s promotion from League One and was named player of the competition as the Young Lions beat Ivory Coast on penalties in the final.

Despite starting the win over Ipswich on the bench, the Warrington-born attacker has appeared in all but two of third-placed United’s Championship fixtures so far this season.