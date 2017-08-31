Sheffield United: Clayton Donaldson arrives at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United unveiled Birmingham City’s Clayton Donaldson as their 10th summer signing before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The Jamaica international joined Chris Wilder’s side for an undisclosed sum after agreeing a 12 month contract at Bramall Lane.

Wilder, who also bolstered his defensive options by capturing Ben Heneghan from Motherwell, insisted Donaldson will bring a different dynamic to United’s attack.

“We have watched Clayton a lot, most recently for Birmingham at Burton, and it is clear that he will be a useful addition for us,” he said. “He offers additional pace and power at the top end of the pitch and his Championship experience will be of value.”

Donaldson, previously of Crewe Alexandra, Brentford and Hibernian, scored 33 times in 102 Championship starts for Harry Redknapp’s side.

United, meanwhile, are thought to have paid around £400,000 to acquire Heneghan’s services. The centre-half is contracted to the Championship club until 2020.

“It is no secret that we’ve been after another centre half and Ben has been on our radar for sometime,” Wilder said. “We enquired about him last year. He fits our criteria and he is one we are looking forward to working with.”