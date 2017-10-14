Sheffield United: Chris Wilder says neither he nor Mick McCarthy will ever cheat to win

Chris Wilder has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at some of Sheffield United’s Championship rivals after insisting Ipswich Town will not indulge in any theatrics when they visit Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Wilder, who labelled his opposite number Mick McCarthy as “fantastic”, claimed the match will be a “proper” battle after criticising the approach adopted by Norwich City during their trip to South Yorkshire last month.

“Mick McCarthy is fantastic, our staff will have a battle with their staff,” he said. “None of this rubbish we have seen a couple of times this season. We will give it, we will take it, their players will give it and take it, and it will be a proper football match.”

United entered the international break third in the table despite losing at Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago. Ipswich have prepared for the fixture in eighth following a home defeat by Bristol City.

Wilder, whose team have conceded only two league goals at home so far this term, said: “We have a rock solid home record. The way we play does sometimes leave us a bit vulnerable at the back, but I am not going to change the way we play, especially at home.

“We will take the handbrake off, sometimes you do leave three against three at the back, but I am not going to play safe.

“We have to defend properly, play cute on the counter-attack, be patient at times, but there will be no change in our attitude how we go about winning games of football. We feel if we have got the ball and are attacking, the restricts the opposition, and pushes them back.”