Sheffield United: Chris Wilder rubbishes ‘garbage’ theories about Billy Sharp and Leon Clarke

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has accused people who claim Billy Sharp and Leon Clarke can not play together of talking rubbish.

Wilder delivered his verdict after insisting that the former Bury centre-forward, Matt Done and Caolan Lavery are all capable of partnering Sharp, Bramall Lane’s leading goalscorer so far this season, in attack.

“There a lot of nonsense spoken that Leon and Billy can’t play together,” Wilder said. “For me, it’s absolute garbage.

“All four of them can do a job and it’s up to me to pick the right ones. It’s important that these boys make an impact when they come on and Leon did that last time out. Of course him and Billy can play together. They’re both good players.”

United enter today’s game against Northampton Town second in the table and a point behind leaders Scunthorpe after beating Oldham Athletic earlier this week.

Describing Clarke, who stepped-off the bench in the second-half as being crucial to that victory, Wilder added: “People will look at Leon and say he hasn’t scored. But he was key in that win. If teams sit a bit deep then we need to hold the ball up front because it allows the likes of Flecky (John Fleck) and Couttsy (Paul Coutts) to get forward more and (Mark) Duffy to get on it.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says all of his strikers can contribute. Pic Jamie Tyerman/Sportimage