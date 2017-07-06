Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals the tactic he believes will help The Blades impress in the Championship next season

Chris Wilder has promised Sheffield United will not adopt a ‘safety-first’ approach in the Championship next season after reaffirming his commitment to attacking football.

The comments come as United, who are monitoring Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan, prepare to step-up their preparations for August 5th’s curtainraiser against Brentford at Bramall Lane.

Wilder’s team amassed 100 points and scored 92 goals en route to the League One title last term.

Despite acknowledging they can not compete financially with the likes of Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, he insisted that does not mean United are preparing to ‘park the bus’ when they face the division’s big-spenders.

“We’ll play on the front foot and we’ll go for it,” Wilder said. “That’s the attitude of the players. We’ve got a hungry group here. That attitude, in my book at least, is the best way to be.”

Wilder wants to increase the firepower at his disposal by signing Charlton Athletic forward Ricky Holmes. But as the Londoners continue to prevaricate about their valuation of the player, attention has now turned to strengthening United’s rearguard with Lenihan being considered as potential target alongside former loanee Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

As The Star revealed yesterday, reports Mike Williamson has also been contacted about a move are incorrect.

United play their first friendly since returning to training last month at Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) before travelling to Spain for a game against Malaga next week.

Ricky Holmes, now of Charlton Athletic, is wanted by Sheffield United