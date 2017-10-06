Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals more tough selections calls could be on the horizon

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has insisted he will not shy away from making tough decisions when his team returns to Championship action.

Dismissing claims the decision to alter his starting eleven was a factor behind last weekend’s defeat by Nottingham Forest, Wilder, whose side entered the international break third in the table, admitted the rigors of second-tier competition meant changes were inevitable.

“I’m going to make decisions and be bold with my decisions,” he said. Sometimes they will work and other times they won’t. But you’ve got to go with how you feel.”

United will attempt to bounce back from their set-back at the City Ground when Ipswich Town visit Bramall Lane in eight days time.

Although the quality of their performance against Mark Warburton’s side undermined the argument that United’s selection policy was flawed, Wilder said: “It provides opportunities and give you energy. We’ve made changes in the past and won.

“We did that at Bolton recently. I had a gut instinct the lads would do it and they did. But they put a lot in, mentally and physically, to these games.”