Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals his big selection dilemma ahead of today’s match with Reading

John Lundstram’s performances since forcing his way into the starting eleven have presented coaching staff with a selection dilemma, manager Chris Wilder admitted last night, following Paul Coutts’ return from suspension.

Wilder, whose side face Reading at Bramall Lane today, described Coutts as “perhaps our most influential player” after missing the victory over Ipswich Town due to suspension.

But with the Scot now eligible for selection, Wilder must decide whether to recall Coutts, drop his fellow midfielder Lundstram or formulate a plan which enables both to face Jaap Stam’s side.

“I’ve been really impressed with John,” Wilder, who signed the 23-year-old from Oxford during the close season, said. “He’s come from a club where, with respect, he was the big name in the team to one where he’s surrounded by good players.”

“That’s not always easy to deal with,” Wilder added. “But he’s worked hard, shown his quality, and handled it well.”

United, in third, could be without wing-backs Kieron Freeman and George Baldock for the visit of 20th placed Reading unless the latter passes a fitness test.

Chris Wilder and his assistant manager Alan Knill must decide whether to recall Paul Coutts following suspension: Lynne Cameron/Sportimage