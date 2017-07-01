Sheffield United: Chris Wilder receives a transfer guarantee

Chris Wilder has been assured money will be available to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window as Sheffield United look to consolidate their Championship status.

Wilder has signed four players, including Ched Evans and Enda Stevens, since last season’s promotion winning campaign with Charlton Athletic’s Ricky Holmes and Ethan Ebanks-Landell, the Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-half, also known to feature on his list of targets.

Although completing those deals are the United manager’s immediate concern, Kevin McCabe has revealed that both he and fellow co-owner HRH Abdullah bin Musa’ed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will ensure he can also access funds midway through the campaign.

McCabe, highlighting how Wilder’s predecessor Neil Warnock’s maneuvers midway through the 2005/06 season helped United reach the Premier League, said: “If you look at the balance of football now and the way it is changed, the real emphasis on a budget is adapting it one way or the other. For example., if we get to the January transfer window period, which didn’t exist 20 years ago, that is a crucial month.

“I often relate when I am talking to fans, one must never forget that under Neil Warnock and in that January, he had (Ade) Akinbiyi, Bruce Dyer, Brian Deane, Garry Flitcroft, Geoff Horsfield and Chris Lucketti to say: ‘We are going to get promoted, now is the time to strengthen.’ I am sure these discussions will occur between myself and Prince Abdullah as we get close to that second period of January here.

“You can say football seasons can be a game of two halves. If you have got it wrong, then in January, you have a chance to readjust. If you have got it right, there is a chance there to reinforce.”

Chris Wilder discusses Sheffield United's preparations with his assistant Alan Knill earlier this week: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United received an unexpected windfall when their former defender Harry Maguire joined Leicester from Hull City earlier this month.

Asked whether that money will be used to boost Wilder’s budget, McCabe added: “The only one thing i care about is Sheffield United Football Club and the nub of the footballl club is first team success and I wouldn’t rest easy until we are back in the Premier League. Prince Abdullah didn’t come on board to see us languishing in League One. We are now back in the Championship with much more of a profile and vision on TV. But he has only got that sole aim which is the Premier League - if everything else is right.”