Sheffield United: Chelsea take a look at Jamal Blackman

Jamal Blackman is undergoing an injury assessment at his parent club Chelsea after leaving the pitch on a stretcher during Sheffield United’s game against QPR.

The goalkeeper, on loan from the reigning Premier League champions, damaged his back after colliding with team mate Cameron Carter-Vickers and has remained in the capital ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Hull City.

Chris Wilder, the United manager, said: “It made sense, given where we were, for Jam to stay down there for Chelsea to have a look at him.”

Wilder, whose side were beaten 1-0 at Loftus Road, also saw George Baldock limp-out of Tuesday’s fixture after the defender had complained of a tight hamstring.

“There was no point in taking a risk,” Wilder said. “We’ll see how he is.”