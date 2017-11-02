Search

Sheffield United: Chelsea take a look at Jamal Blackman

Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman receiving medical attention at Loftus Road
Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman receiving medical attention at Loftus Road

Jamal Blackman is undergoing an injury assessment at his parent club Chelsea after leaving the pitch on a stretcher during Sheffield United’s game against QPR.

The goalkeeper, on loan from the reigning Premier League champions, damaged his back after colliding with team mate Cameron Carter-Vickers and has remained in the capital ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Hull City.

Chris Wilder, the United manager, said: “It made sense, given where we were, for Jam to stay down there for Chelsea to have a look at him.”

Wilder, whose side were beaten 1-0 at Loftus Road, also saw George Baldock limp-out of Tuesday’s fixture after the defender had complained of a tight hamstring.

“There was no point in taking a risk,” Wilder said. “We’ll see how he is.”