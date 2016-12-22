Sheffield United: ‘Bramall Lane is our biggest weapon’ says Blades star

Simon Moore says Sheffield United must exploit home advantage over the Christmas period as they bid to close to gap on League One leaders Scunthorpe.

The former Cardiff City goalkeeper made the claim as Chris Wilder’s side prepare for back to back matches at Bramall Lane over the Christmas period starting against Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day.

“You want the opponents to fear coming here,” Moore said. “We’re proud of what we’ve done but in order for that to mean something we need to continue it and realise there’s a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season.”

United, who play host to Northampton Town on New Year’s Eve, enter the meeting with Oldham second in the table and three points behind their rivals from Glanford Park.

Walsall are the only team to beat United in front of their own supporters in 12 outings and, if Wilder’s players can continue that excellent run of form, it is likely to leave them well placed by the time they visit Bury on January 2. Scunthorpe’s next two games are against Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, who are also vying for a top two place.

“It’s important we maintain our focus come what may,” Moore said. “During the matches themselves and overall. Bramall Lane is a great place to play for us but, with all due respect, we don’t want people coming to our place and saying that. I know what a difference it makes when you come here and the home fans are right behind the lads.”

Goalkeeper Simon Moore has produced crucuial saves at important times

Meanwhile, Oldham manager Stephen Robinson admits he faces a battle to persuade players to join his club if, as expected, its transfer embargo is lifted next month.

“Nobody is phoning up and begging to come here, if we are being totally honest,” Robinson said. “But what we can do is pull out our contacts. We have a lot of contacts in the game.”