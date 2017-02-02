Sheffield United: Blades will keep on going for the opposition’s throats, pledges boss

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has vowed his team will continue to go for the opposition’s throats despite their recent downturn in form.

United enter Saturday’s game against AFC Wimbledon boasting League One’s second best attack after scoring 53 goals in only 29 games.

Despite that firepower, they are experiencing their worst sequence of results since August having failed to win any of their last three games.

But Wilder, dismissing claims he will adopt a more conservative approach in order to arrest that slide, said: “We won’t take our foot off the gas, we always go full tilt, we just have to manage things a little bit better in games.

United surrendered first-place in the table when Scunthorpe beat Port Vale last weekend. But Wilder’s players could regain top spot if they beat Neal Ardley’s side this weekend.

With new signings James Hanson and Jay O’Shea increasing the attacking options at United’s disposal, Wilder added: “It’s just an attitude to not be happy, turn losing positions into a result, and draws into wins. That’s a great attitude to have. We might take too many risks, but I would rather us be this way. The supporters have got right behind that, and sometimes we have to take a bad result on the chin.”