Sheffield United: Blades sign Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has joined Sheffield United on loan.

The former England youth international, aged 23, will spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane after agreeing terms with Chris Wilder’s side.

Blackman, who is believed to have extended his contract at Stamford Bridge before heading to South Yorkshire, will make his first appearance for United during tomorrow’s friendly at Eastleigh.

Wilder moved for the highly-rated youngster after Simon Moore sustained a knee injury earlier this month.

Blackman, who is six feet six inches tall, impressed on loan at Wycombe Wanderers last term.