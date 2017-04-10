Sheffield United: Blades show their respect for Fred Furniss

Sheffield United will pay tribute to Fred Furniss, their former defender, during Monday’s game against Bradford City.

The League One leaders announced earlier today that Furniss, who made 433 appearances for the club, had passed away aged 94.

Fred Furniss made over 430 appearances for Sheffield United

Chris Wilder’s squad will wear black armbands as a mark of respect when their Yorkshire rivals visit Bramall Lane next week.

A statement, released by United, read: “Our away game on Friday at Port Vale will see us in our black and orange change strip and, as we want to remember Fred in a manner befitting one of its sons, the team will don black armbands in his memory for the home game against Bradford City on Easter Monday.”

News of Furniss’ passing was announced less than 48 hours after United clinched promotion back to the Championship following last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Northampton Town. The nonagenarian, who went to school in Darnall, also worked at Oregreave Colliery and served in the Royal Artillery during World War Two. He helped United lift the Wartime League North Championship in 1946 and the Division Two title seven years later.

The statement continued: “The club salutes one of its oldest boys, Fred would have been delighted that we clinched promotion at the weekend and would be willing Chris and the boys to do what he did back in the day, lift a league championship.”