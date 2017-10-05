Sheffield United: Blades receive George Baldock results

Sheffield United’s George Baldock could be out-of-action until the end of the month, manager Chris Wilder has revealed.

The defender will definitely miss Ipswich Town’s visit to Bramall Lane next weekend after damaging his calf during the Championship fixture against Nottingham Forest five days ago.

George Baldock started the win over Sheffield Wednesday: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But, after undergoing a series of tests at their Steelphalt Academy training complex, United have been advised Baldock should be available for October 21st’s meeting with Reading or, failing that, the trip to Leeds six days later.

Wilder blamed Baldock’s predicament on a fixture schedule which saw his side face Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers before travelling to the East Midlands.

“George put a lot in to those,” he said. “Emotionally and physically. Given that he played those games back to back rather than being eased back in, we probably expected this. It’s just down to work-load.”

Baldock has impressed since replacing the injured Kieron Freeman in United’s starting eleven and Wilder added: “It’s about how long we thought. He should be okay for Reading or Leeds.”