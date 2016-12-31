Sheffield United: Blades must be under no illusions about the threat Northampton Town pose

Northampton Town pose a major threat to Sheffield United’s hopes of overhauling League One leaders Scunthorpe, Chris Wilder has warned.

Robert Page’s side visit Bramall Lane hoping to build on their victory over arch-rivals Oxford earlier this week.

Wilder, who won the League Two title at Sixfields before taking charge of United in May, admitted that result will have represented “a huge boost” ahead of today’s trip to South Yorkshire.

“There were a few things spoken about and a few things said in the papers before that one,” Wilder revealed. “So for them (Northampton) to go down there and get the result they did will charge them up, make no doubt about that.

“They’re going to be well up for this game, make no mistake about it. So we are going to have to be right on it, giving everything we’ve got.”

Second-placed United moved to within a point of Scunthorpe when they beat Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day. Although Wilder is not thought to have any major injury concerns ahead of the match, Page, also a former United player, could recall Sam Hoskins after the striker recovered from a hamstring problem. Alfie Potter, who deputised for Hoskins at the Kassam Stadium, is in line to start if Northampton decide not to risk the former Yeovil Town player.

Sheffield United beat Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Sam is coming on, he is improving all the time and is doing a little bit today because he is training, and we will see how he recovers from that,” Page said yesterday. “If there is no reaction to what he is going to do today, then he will certainly be in contention for the game.”