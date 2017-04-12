Sheffield United: Blades fans urge MK Dons to give them more tickets, saying ‘We only want to celebrate’

Sheffield United supporters are pressing ahead with their attempt to persuade MK Dons, who host Chris Wilder’s side next weekend, to increase their allocation for the League One fixture.

Officials at Bramall Lane announced this week that 7,000 away fans have bought tickets for the game but that no further spaces would be forthcoming.

United secured promotion last weekend and an online petition, calling for another 3,000 seats to be made available, had earlier today attracted over 1,000 signatures.

Joe Riant, one of those urging Dons to make the gesture, told The Star: “There is no doubting that Sheffield United has the largest fan base in the division. We Blades have a great deal to celebrate and this match provides us with an opportunity to celebrate properly during our last away game of the season.”

“There is no doubting that an allocation of 7,000 would be more than substantial for any other club in this division,” he added. “Even the Blades in previous seasons. However due to the circumstances explained, a ticket for this match is being seen as the most valuable ticket in the land by United supporters.”

Stadium mk boasts a 30,500 capacity and, according to the authorities, is the third biggest in the competition.

“Considering then the size of the stadium, and the number of empty seats there will be, I like 1,200 other supporters who have signed the online petition #10ktoMK, cannot understand why MK Dons are so reluctant to allocate United an extra few thousand tickets,” Riant continued. “Many MK fans have been on social media in the last few days also expressing their confusion as to why the club haven’t allocated United more. I would also like to say that, the season before last, Wolverhampton Wanderers were allocated 10,000 fans which begs the question why can’t United have the same?

“I can assure you that the Blades are not coming to cause trouble, they will simply be coming to celebrate putting third division football behind them after such a long absence from English football’s second tier. So please MK Dons, give us an extra 3,000!”