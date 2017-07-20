Sheffield United: Blades consider calling-up midfielder for Millers clash

Mark Duffy could make only his second appearance of Sheffield United’s pre-season programme against Rotherham on Friday night.

The midfielder was granted permission to miss last week’s victory over Malaga FC, together with Tuesday’s win at Chesterfield, as his partner prepared to give birth,

But with manager Chris Wilder confirming Duffy “now has a new addition to the family”, United’s coaching staff will consider naming him in the squad which visits New York Stadium.

“We’ll see how things are,” Wilder said. “Mark has been working hard but he’s back with us now.”

United are also scheduled to assess James Hanson (thigh) and Ched Evans (hip) before finalising their plans for Friday evening’s game. Both players travelled to Spain but were excused from duty at Chesterfield after returning home with minor injuries. George Baldock, one of five new signings United have made since winning promotion back to the Championship, is still undergoing treatment for a foot complaint.

“Ched took a bang to his hip as a contact,” Wilder explained. “Hans has felt his thigh. Duff missed out because they’ve had a new addition to their family. Congratulations to him.

Chris Wilder takes his squad to Rotherham tonight

“George has got a little issue with a ligament at the top of his foot but hopefully we’ll have him back sooner rather than later. These are all good players who will make our group stronger. And we are still pursuing things in the transfer market.”