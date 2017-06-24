Sheffield United: Blades boss confirms he has made an approach for centre-half

Sheffield United have stepped-up their interest in Ethan Ebanks-Landell after Chris Wilder revealed he has made an approach for the Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-half.

But Wilder, who also confirmed talks aimed at delivering Ricky Holmes and Ryan Leonard to Bramall Lane are on-going, admitted United have yet to receive a definitive reply from Molineux regarding the player’s potential availability.

“We’ve made an enquiry,” Wilder said. “We’ve asked the question. Like anything else, they are waiting to see so it’s not guaranteed or concrete that he actually is available. But they’ve brought a couple of centre-halves in. It’s an on-going thing.”

Ebanks-Landell joined United on loan last season and helped them win the League One title before returning to his parent club. Despite agreeing a new three year contract with Wolves, he faces an uncertain future in the Black Country following their decision to part company with Paul Lambert and appoint Nuno Espírito Santo as manager.

“They’ve had a change of manager and brought a couple of players in,” Wilder added. “Centre-half is a big position for us.

“We’ve made contact with Wolves. Numbers get banded around at this stage but it’s when players come back for training proper when I think things start to happen.”

Ricky Holmes (left) is also on Chris Wilder's wish-list: Jamie Tyerman/Sportimage

Holmes, the Charlton Athletic winger, and Leonard, the Southend captain, also feature on United’s wanted list.

“We’ve got bids out there,” Wilder said. “Some negotiations go straight through and some take a bit of time. I think we’re in a strong position and we’ve got a good group. We’re in for a couple but there are players beneath them if we don’t get others over the line.

“Yes, we are still negotiating. It goes back and forth but it won’t go on forever. Players want it sorting out, managers want it sorting out and everyone else involved in the process wants it sorting out too.”

Ryan Leonard wants to leave Southend this summer