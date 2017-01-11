Search

Sheffield United: Blades are still in the market for centre-half

Ethan Ebanks-Landell celebrates his goal at Southend. Pic David Klein/Sportimage

Sheffield United will consider trying to sign Ethan Ebanks-Landell on a permanent basis if they win promotion.

